Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 09-01-17

With Bill off for the day, Frank Fontana co-hosts the bonus hour with Wendy. On today’s bonus hour, Wendy and Frank are joined by Marcus Campbell, and Jerry Nunn. They cover the progressive and unconventional new dress code policy being employed at Evanston Township High School, all the great events happening in and around Chicago during the month of September, and more.

