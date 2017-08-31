× World Bicycle Relief mobilizes people through The Power of Bicycles

Friend of the show, Will Geiger, stopped by The Steve Cochran Show to talk about a pretty awesome thing he’s doing. You can follow Will on Facebook HERE.

He will be privileged to have the opportunity to guide a friend and blind athlete through Ironman Wisconsin. David Kuhn was hit by a drunk driver in 1981 and had irreparable damage to his retinas causing him to slowly lose complete eye sight. He has only modest light perception in his left eye. While extraordinarily life changing, David has continued to live a full life learning to swim in 2012 at age 60. And at age 65 (that’s right!), David and Will will be working together to complete the 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike and 26.2 mile run together and raise funds for World Bicycle Relief.

The money raised through this fundraiser helps to provide specially designed, locally assembled bicycles to students, healthcare workers, and entrepreneurs in rural Africa; connecting them with education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. For $147, they can provide a World Bicycle Relief bicycle to students in need, a father access to a market to provide for his family, a mother access to water to help support her family. The things we take for granted are incredible opportunities for families and they provide jobs for the people who manufacture and maintain the bikes. You can support David and Will HERE!