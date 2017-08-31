× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/31/17: Student Healthcare, Drones Saving Swimmers, & Texas Housing Impacts

The school year is gearing back up and what many students (and parents) might not be thinking about is their healthcare. Steve chatted with Dr. Joyce Knestrick to learn about the alignment that’s needed for students’ their schools, colleges, and universities. Bill Geiger jumped in studio with Steve to recap the best retirement moves, Ian Sherr shared the latest in drone technologies where they are identifying sharks in Australia, and Ilyce Glink detailed this week’s housing numbers and the further housing impact on Texas after Hurricane Harvey.