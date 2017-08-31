× Wellness Wednesday with Dr. Kathy Tynus, Comedian Bill Bunker, The Fringe Festival, and Dr. Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” takes listener calls! | Full Show (Aug 30th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Aug 30th) It’s Wellness Wednesday with Dr. Kathy Tynus (Specializing in Internal Medicine) who rides side car throughout the night to add her input on today’s hottest topics. Then, Comedian Bill Bunker joins us on air to discuss all that’s been happening with him as well as inform us of an exciting event coming up! Next, The Fringe Festival is happening here in Chicago so we have Anne Cauley (Executive Director) and Adrienne Guldin (Co-Founder/Managing Director) jump on mic to discuss all the exciting things connected to this years fest. For more information visit: Chicagofringe.org. And Finally, we welcome on the world-famous, Dr. Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” who takes listener calls and reads their ‘reality’. All this AND more on tonight’s Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER