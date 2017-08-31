× Über Critic Patrick McDonald: Disappointing summer for the box office

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the one, the only, the Über Critic, Patrick McDonald! They talk about the disappointing box office this summer, the surplus of sequels and super hero movies, Tom Cruise’s lengthy career, Patrick’s top five films of the summer, and more.

