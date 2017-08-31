× The Opening Bell 8/31/17: How Are Mortgages Still So Low??

Hurricane Harvey has been in the spotlight all week. However, not only is it a concern for residents in the area, but also business owners. Steve talked with the Greg Warsek (SVP & Sr. Regional Manager for the Chicago Market for Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank) to get his Associated Bank Thought Leader perspective on the impact of global warming on commercial real estate. David Hochberg (VP of Lending at Perl Mortgage) then discussed mortgages with Steve and told him about the reasoning behind the low rates, how global events impact your home buying experience, and adjustable rate mortgages.