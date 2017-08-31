× The Mincing Rascals 08.31.17: CPS funding, Uber price surges, Hurricane Harvey, pets

This week, the Mincing Rascals are WGN Radio’s John Williams and Steve Bertrand, and Chicago Tribune’s Eric Zorn, Kristen McQueary and Scott Stantis. The Rascals first try to understand recent news about Chicago Public School funding, and predict what will happen to the quality of children’s education. They debate the need for Uber price regulation, so as to avoid excessive surging. Then, they weigh the effects on national relationships since Hurricane Harvey, as well as how best to donate. That includes the backlash on Celebrity Pastor Joel Osteen. Plus, the Rascals disagree on the attention given to pets caught in the floods left by the hurricane in Houston.

Steve recommends “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Netflix.

Scott recommends “The West Wing” on Netflix.

Kristen recommends Richard Nixon: The Life by John Farrell.

Eric recommends a song that addresses most hated song themes, i.e. holidays like Labor Day, featured on Episode 88: “Numbers,” of This American Life.

John recommends listening to Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.