The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.31.17: Princess Diana’s 20th death anniversary, CPS teaches Jon Burge, pet rescues

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana. John learns from Washington Post Feature Writer Roxanne Roberts how the beloved princess and the press benefited from one another. Then, Chicago Public Schools Social Science and Civic Engagement Director Jessie Marshall describes the curriculum that will teach Chicago students about the notorious former Chicago Police commander Jon Burge. Listeners call in with their thoughts. John and Steve disagree about the attention given to pets caught in the flood that Hurricane Harvey left in Houston. And, John previews what’s to come tomorrow!