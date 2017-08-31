× Super-detailed maze book shows off Chicago icons

DOWNTOWN — A Bridgeport artist has turned dozens of Chicago landmarks into intricate mazes for a newly released book.

The book, “Start to Finish Chicago: Windy City Mazes,” includes depictions of the Lincoln Park Conservatory, the Art Institute’s lions and the Field Museum.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

Matthew Haussler, the artist behind the mazes, has made a name for himself by creating record-breaking and extremely detailed mazes that show off Chicago’s sights.