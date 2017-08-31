× Paul Lisnek’s “Behind the Curtain”: A mayoral race and comedic impressions

The mayoral runoff race between Rahm Emanuel and Jesus Chuy Garcia made Chicago history. Now, a new book written by political insider Mike “Houli” Houlihan sheds light from inside the Garcia campaign. What kind of man is Garcia and what kind of man is Mayor Emanuel? Houli pulls no punches in casting a light on the dynamics of the race and what might happen in Chicago mayoral politics next time around.

Then, sit back and enjoy the comedy and celebrity impressions of young, up-and-coming comedian and impressionist Ryan Goldsher. Currently a college student, Ryan is growing quickly in his career, taking the comedy stage. From Morgan Freeman to Alan Alda and Louis C.K. to President Obama, Ryan nails the impressions in ad lib settings Paul tosses to him on the spot.