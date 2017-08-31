× NorthShore physician, Brian Helfand: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Northshore physician, Dr. Brian Helfand. September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Listen as Dr. Helfand talks about the function of the prostate, the importance of early and regular screenings, if sexual activity can impact the risk, and more.

