Dr. Greg Zagaja, center, prepares to perform a robotic prostatectomy on a patient at University of Chicago Medical Center using a da Vinci Si robotics system, left, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2009 in Chicago. A study, appearing in Wednesday's Journal of the American Medical Association suggests the less-invasive keyhole surgery for prostate cancer may mean a higher risk for lasting incontinence and impotence when compared with traditional surgery. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
NorthShore physician, Brian Helfand: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Northshore physician, Dr. Brian Helfand. September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Listen as Dr. Helfand talks about the function of the prostate, the importance of early and regular screenings, if sexual activity can impact the risk, and more.
