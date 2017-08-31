HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: An oil refinery is shown near Houston following Hurricane Harvey August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The city of Houston is still experiencing severe flooding in some areas due to the accumulation of historic levels of rainfall, though the storm has moved to the north and east. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Journalist Zoe Schlanger talks unseen environmental dangers of Harvey flooding
Matt Bubala (in for Justin Kaufmann) talks with Zoe Schlanger, who writes for Quartz about some of the underlying environmental dangers in Houston as a result of severe flooding in an area rife with manufacturing and chemical plants and fuel refineries. She discusses the excess emissions involved in shutting down some of the refineries which are not designed to shut down, unseen dangers in the flood water, and some things homeowners should know after the water recedes.