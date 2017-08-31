× Journalist Zoe Schlanger talks unseen environmental dangers of Harvey flooding

Matt Bubala (in for Justin Kaufmann) talks with Zoe Schlanger, who writes for Quartz about some of the underlying environmental dangers in Houston as a result of severe flooding in an area rife with manufacturing and chemical plants and fuel refineries. She discusses the excess emissions involved in shutting down some of the refineries which are not designed to shut down, unseen dangers in the flood water, and some things homeowners should know after the water recedes.