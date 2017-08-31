× Hometown Voices: The Download with Justin Kaufmann at Lavergne’s Tavern on Sept 15

HOMETOWN VOICES TOUR presented by Allstate

Berwyn is the next stop on the Allstate Hometown Voices Tour! Join The Download with Justin Kaufmann live at Lavergne’s Tavern on Friday, September 15 from 7 – 10 p.m.

Bavaria comes to Berwyn! We’re celebrating Berwyn’s Oktoberfest, the western suburbs’ biggest party of the year that coincides with the original Munich Oktoberfest. Lavergne’s Tavern will offer a special Oktoberfest inspired menu.

Lavergne’s Tavern is located at 6546 Windsor Avenue (corner of Windsor and East Avenues) in Berwyn. The Italian Beef Egg Roll, featured on WGN-TV’s Chicago’s Best and filled with Italian beef, giardiniera, spicy queso, Monterey jack cheese, and au jus dipping sauce is, in one customer’s words, “life changing.”

The WGN Radio Hometown Voices Tour to Berwyn is presented by Allstate agent Jose Gomez.

Exclusive agent Jose Gomez is proud to own Gomez Insurance Agency in Chicago. The Gomez Insurance Agency is located in a typical Chicago neighborhood made up of working families. The opportunity to be a Trusted Advisor to his customers drove Jose to become an Allstate agent. His agency’s goal is to help to educate and advise his customers and develop a tailored protection plan for the present and future.

Jose was recently selected as one of the Top 20 Latino Insurance Agents in the country by Latino Leaders Magazine. This award recognizes insurance professionals for their outstanding customer satisfaction and involvement in their community. Jose is involved in multiple organizations both locally and internationally, including By the Hand Club for Kids which supports local at-risk children and an international group called YouCanFree.Us which is dedicated to eliminating human trafficking.

When not enjoying family time with his wife and daughter, Jose is a relentless reader, a big Chicago sports fan and involved with his church. Jose is a graduate from NIU and received his MBA from the University of Chicago.

Gomez Insurance Agency is located at 3250 N. Pulaski Road in Chicago. Contact Jose Gomez at 773-777-7520 or jrgomez@allstate.com.