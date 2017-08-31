× Erika Wozniak on #SchoolsNotStadiums: “There seems to be plenty of money for everything else”

Matt Bubala (in for Justin Kaufmann) visits with Chicago Public School teacher Erika Wozniak about her #SchoolsNotStadiums movement, originally spurred by the city’s use of TIF money to build a new DePaul Basketball facility in the wake of a mass public school closing.

They discuss what Wozniak sees as a gross misuse of tax revenue on a city and state level, the different reasons for under-enrollment as a criteria for school closings, the viability of the pension system as an “incentive” to public sector workers, and more.