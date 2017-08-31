× DNAInfo’s Heather Cherone breaks down Mayor’s property tax provision

DNAInfo reporter Heather Cherone talks with Matt Bubala (in for Justin Kaufmann) about Mayor Emanuel defending a proposed 2.5% property tax hike, as allowed by the latest state education bill currently on Gov. Rauner’s desk. They discuss the ‘pension holiday’ situation that led the city (and state) to where they are, how a tax hike might only worsen the problem of residents leaving the city, the proposed $75 million voucher program as the Governor’s key to getting the education bill signed, and more.