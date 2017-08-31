× Bill and Wendy Full Show 08-31-17

Today’s guests include Dr. Brian Helfand, and Patrick McDonald. Bill and Wendy talk about prostate cancer awareness month, the disappointing summer box office numbers, both the Chicago Bears and Cubs, the media coverage in and around Houston, Texas, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 pm.