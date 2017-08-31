× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 08-31-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about pet turtles causing an outbreak of Salmonella across the United States, Bill’s dislike for animals and pets, the music of the band ‘The Turtles’, sinkholes, Chicago fried chicken, and they get to know news anchor Dometi Pongo.

