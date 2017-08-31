× Associated Bank Thought Leader: Greg Warsek

Commercial real estate fluctuates based on many variables, but global warming might not be the first thing you think about. For Greg Warsek (SVP & Sr. Regional Manager for the Chicago Market for Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank), it’s top of mind. This week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation was driven by the impact of Hurricane Harvey and how the businesses look at the damage to their properties, and they also touched on the future of the industry for the next year.