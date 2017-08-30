× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/30/17: US Tax Reform, Bank Branches, & Operation Homefront

Tax reform is expecting a big change by the end of this year and Terry Savage has plenty of thoughts. After addressing the Illinois’s CPA Society, Terry and Steve discussed the role of the US’s taxes and Amazon’s impact to the consumer world. Frank Sennett looked at the presence of brick & mortar companies in Chicago from banks to burger joints, and Dawid Jacob is honoring military veterans by riding his motorcycle over 11,000 miles visiting 50 veteran’s memorial sites through Operation Homefront.