Top Five@5 (8/30/17): Joel Osteen sets the record straight, Dennis Rodman is an action hero, and more…

Posted 5:30 PM, August 30, 2017, by , Updated at 08:12PM, August 30, 2017

Pastor Joel Osteen gives an interview at his Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Osteen and his congregation have set up their church as a shelter for evacuees from the flooding by Tropical Storm Harvey. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, August 30th, 2017:

President Trump explains his tax reform plan to a crowd in Missouri, Joel Osteen sets the record straight about his mega-church in Houston, Master P isn’t happy with Kevin Hart, David Bowie posthumously sets the record for digital streaming, and a Dennis Rodman themed action film about North Korea is happening.

