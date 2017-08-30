× Top Five@5 (8/30/17): Joel Osteen sets the record straight, Dennis Rodman is an action hero, and more…

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, August 30th, 2017:

President Trump explains his tax reform plan to a crowd in Missouri, Joel Osteen sets the record straight about his mega-church in Houston, Master P isn’t happy with Kevin Hart, David Bowie posthumously sets the record for digital streaming, and a Dennis Rodman themed action film about North Korea is happening.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3393178/3393178_2017-08-30-192818.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

