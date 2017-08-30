Joel Stein attends the Algonquin Hotel's 90th Anniversary of the Algonquin Round Table on Monday November 16, 2009, in New York, NY (Casey Rodgers / AP Images for Algonquin Hotel)
TIME Writer Joel Stein: Women are increasingly more interested in guns since the election
TIME Writer Joel Stein’s wife recently experimented at a gun range, despite her political beliefs. He explains why he finds “prepping” has become more ubiquitous, as well as why his wife, Cassandra, is entertaining the idea of owning a gun.