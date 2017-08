× Thoracic Surgeon Shari Meyerson and Lung Force Hero Meaghan Hanifin: “Your risk will never go back to baseline” when you quit smoking

The American Lung Association is holding its Lung Force Walk Sept. 24th. John invites Northwestern Medicine Thoracic Surgeon Dr. Shari Meyerson to explain some of the causes of lung cancer, though some remain mysterious. And, Attorney and Lung Force Hero Meaghan Hanifin shares her own story of her mother’s diagnosis of lung cancer, which led to her recent death.