× The Opening Bell 8/30/17: Hurricane Harvey’s Impact on The Gas Industry

Philanthropy is vital for companies today so consumers know that they are giving back. Doug Roth (Founder & CEO of Playground Hospitality) joined Steve to talk about the importance of philanthropy in the restaurant industry, and what he is doing to give back by partnering with the Travis Mills Foundation. Hurricane Harvey continues to ravage the Gulf Coast and gas prices are being impacted. Patrick DeHann (Sr. Petroleum Analyst at GasBuddy.com) discussed the immediate and potential long term effects that Harvey will have on the gas industry.