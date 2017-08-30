× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.30.17: American Lung Association, Joel Stein, “The Myth of the ADHD Child”

John invited Blair Johnson of Houston back onto the show to accept a Lou Malnati’s gift pack from its marketing director, Mindy Kaplan! Then, Thoracic Surgeon Dr. Shari Meyerson and Lung Force Hero Meaghan Hanifin sit in with John to talk about the mysteries behind lung cancer, and Meaghan’s personal experience with the illness. TIME Essayist Joel Stein tells John about his non-gun wife’s visit to the gun range. And, Dr. Thomas Armstrong explains the discrepancies behind the volume of ADHD diagnoses, which he addresses in The Myth of the ADHD Child, Revised Edition: 101 Ways to Improve Your Child’s Behavior and Attention Span Without Drugs, Labels, or Coercion. You call in with your insights and questions.