The Download with Jones and Caro: Full Show (8/29/17)

Chris Jones and Mark Caro are in for Justin Kaufmann on The Download: Ryan Ori of the Chicago Tribune joins the show to talk about the Hard Rock Hotel’s upcoming name change to the “St. Jane Chicago”, and whether or not it even makes sense to name a boutique hotel after Jane Addams; Hollywood Elsewhere movie critic Jeffrey Wells preview the upcoming festival season and what films are picking up the most buzz with Telluride and Toronto on the horizon; we take the pulse down in Houston with Wei-Huan Chen of the Houston Chronicle and actor Jason Babinsky; Mark brings his writers’ group to the air with authors James Finn Garner, Paul Erickson and Pat Byrnes for an inside look at the trade, and more.