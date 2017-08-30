× Stress is Not the Boss of Me | Episode 81 | The Big Payoff

With thanks to Tina Fey for introducing all of us to “sheetcaking” as an emotional release in turbulent times, we bring you this podcast episode on the topic of reducing your stress in ways that actually work. Whether it’s your boss, your clients, or and the crazy “back to school” insanity, we all need better ways to not only relieve stress in the moment, but reduce it entirely. As always, Rachel and Suzanne give you a completely different take on how to take back control over your life, and let your stress know it is NOT THE BOSS OF YOU.