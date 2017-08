× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.30.17: Sometimes it shrinks down

Ryan Burrow checked in from Houston again where relief efforts are ongoing and water levels are still rising. Ilyce Glink breaks down the financial impact that Hurricane Harvey is having in Texas and nationwide. Vince Pellegrino stops by to preview the BMW Championship at Conway Farms and Karen Conti reminds us that communication is best for the kids when it comes to divorced families.