× Roe Conn Full Show (8/30/17): Paulina Market prepares for Labor Day, Rep. Kinzinger talks tax reform, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, August 30th, 2017:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley explains Chicago “pothole” gelato, Rep. Adam Kinzinger talks about President Trump’s tax reform agenda, chief meat head from Paulina Market Andy the Butcher talks Labor Day grilling, the Top Five@5 salutes David Bowie, the Field Museum is getting a new giant dinosaur, Ryan Burrow reports from Texas on Hurricane Harvey, and Johhny Depp’s horse farm is on the market.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3393190/3393190_2017-08-30-200330.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​