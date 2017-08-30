× Rent hike forces wicker park gas station to close after 40 years

WICKER PARK — A mom-and-pop gas station that has been at Damen Avenue and Division Street in Wicker Park since 1977 will close on Oct. 30.

Gaspar Gomez, owner of the Gomez Shell service station at 1950 W. Division St., said on Monday that he and his wife, Esther Gomez, will be closing their family-run station because of a rent increase.

“The reason we are closing is because we lost our lease. We tried to have some kind of negotiating, but we can’t do it anymore. The rent is too high. It will be $25,000 a month,” Gomez said.

