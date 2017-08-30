× Past, Present & Future of: The Marvel vs Series

Capcom is a well-known video game developer that is famous for creating Resident Evil, Street Fighter and Mega Man to name a few titles. Capcom is also the creator of the Marvel vs Capcom series. This series consist of Marvel comic characters like: Spider-man, Iron Man, Captain America, Dr Strange against Capcom centric characters like: Ryu, Chun Li, Guile, Mega Man and others to fight against one another. The series has been around for over twenty plus years. Assistant Editor at Eventhubs.com, John Guerrero speaks about the history of this franchise and what we can expect from the upcoming release of: Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite.

