× Jim Laczkowski of The Now Playing Network on Recent Episodes and Music of the 60s

Jim Laczkowski, creator of the Now Playing Network and host of Voices and Visions podcast, talks about some of their recent episodes and a list he found of the 200 greatest albums of the 60s when he joins Nick Digilio. And to hear Nick and listeners share their picks, click here.

