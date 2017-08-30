× Jeff Jenkins: Midnight Circus

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by founder and ringleader of the Midnight Circus, Jeff Jenkins! They talk about how he ran off with the Ringling Bros. at a young age, what you can expect at the circus, the special role his son has taken on, old time circus posters, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 pm.