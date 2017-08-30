× Guth and Huppke on Politics | Worst. Empathy. Ever.

It’s Wednesday! Let’s talk politics! This week, Amy and Rex tackle the Hurricane Harvey flooding in Texas, President Donald Trump’s lack of assistance in the area, while actively promoting his “Make America Great Again” merchandise, leading by example (like the Cajun Navy), a racist incident Amy witnessed while walking into the tower today, Trumps border wall and how they plan to fund it, the aftermath of the Charlottesville rally, and much more.