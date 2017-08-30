× Flood Check in with Texas Residents, New book “Widow Walk” with Author Gar Lasalle, Comedian Lenny Schmidt, Todd Belcore and Another Episode of Patti’s Favorites!

Tonight on Pretty Late (Aug 29th) The Executive Director at Social Change, Todd Belcore and Comedian Lenny Schmidt join Patti as side car companions and lend their two cents to today’s hottest topics. We start off the show with a call in from Martin Ankamah and Carmel Ray (Temple, Texas) who are residents of Texas – Martin and Carmel Ray share their insight into the recent flooding in Texas. To show your support for the organization Carmel was discussing on air, please visit HERE. Then, we welcome author of the “Widow Walk”, Gar LaSalle who explains his exciting new book and it’s connection to the popular TV show, ‘Game Of Thrones’. Tune in for all this AND more!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

