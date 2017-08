× Dr. Thomas Armstrong on “The Myth of the ADHD Child”: “We’ve got to come up with a better paradigm to make sense of these kids”

Dr. Thomas Armstrong wrote The Myth of the ADHD Child, Revised Edition: 101 Ways to Improve Your Child’s Behavior and Attention Span Without Drugs, Labels, or Coercion, a book that studies the rising number of ADHD diagnoses. Listeners call in with their questions about ADHD, and its possible causes.