× Dane Neal: Mescal mania!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food loving pal, and WGN Radio’s very own Dane Neal! With him he brought Mescal expert, Lou Bank! They talk about the gimmick of the worm in mescal, the difference between tequila and mescal, the process of making it, and more.

