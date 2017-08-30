× Chief Meat Head at Paulina Market talks Labor Day grilling, beef jerky, and the ultimate tailgate sausage

Chief Meat Head at Paulina Market, Andy the Butcher joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the perfect jerky, his famous “tailgate sausage,” and tips for having the perfect Labor Day grill out. Andy also promotes Customer Appreciation Day at Paulina Market on September 16th, wherein every in-store purchase earns a raffle ticket that can be redeemed for a complimentary Oktoberfest brat and (root) beer. Raffles prizes include Paulina Meat Market gift cards, Paulina Meat Market gift –boxes (including the Steak-Lover’s, Snack-Stick and Brat Gift Boxes), and more. This Customer Appreciation Day also just happens to be the official first day of Oktoberfest in Bavaria!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3393176/3393176_2017-08-30-192416.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

