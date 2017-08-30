× Bill and Wendy Full Show 08-30-17

Today’s guests include Jeff Jenkins, founder and ringleader of the Midnight Circus, and Dane Neal with mescal expert, Lou Bank. Bill and Wendy talk about the deliciously smokey treat that is mescal, how the Midnight Circus is helping Chicago neighborhoods in need, watching the Chicago Cubs have fun, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 pm.