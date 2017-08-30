× Ballhawk and collector Zack Hample: “It’s a lot of close calls and near-misses, and sometimes luck is on my side”

Matt Bubala (in for Justin Kaufmann) talks with notorious ballhawk Zack Hample, who has snagged exactly 10,000 balls over the course of his time chasing down baseballs at ballparks around the country. He talks about getting Alex Rodriguez’s home run for his 3000th hit and the ensuing controversy that made him a divisive figure in the media, why he won’t watch his recent feature on HBO’s Real Sports, the logistics of ballhawking in the big leagues and giving back to kids’ baseball leagues.