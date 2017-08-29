× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/29/17: Chicago’s Chinatown, Clothing in Society, & The Wrapperoo

Hurricane Harvey is impacting thousands in Texas, but is it impacting industries elsewhere? Steve turned to Jon Najarian to see who is feeling it the most in the markets. Andrew Herrmann told Steve about how the growth of Chicago’s Chinatown is outpacing other major cities, Suzanne Muchin noted the impact that clothing has on society, from the White House to Evanston Township High School, and PJ McGuire is sharing her invention story to encourage other inventors/entrepreneurs to take a chance on their inventions.