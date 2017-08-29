Wildcats Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald drops by The Steve Cochran Show to preview Northwestern University’s 2017 football season. Watch Coach Fitz, Steve Cochran and Dave Eanet talk about expectations for the upcoming season as well as Coach Fitz’s desire to start fast this year. Be sure to listen to WGN Radio 720 this Saturday to hear the Wildcats take on Nevada at Ryan Field. Coverage starts at 2 p.m.
Video: Northwestern University’s Coach Fitz Visits The Steve Cochran Show
