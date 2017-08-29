× USBA-IBF Light Heavyweight champ Mike Lee: “I don’t overlook anybody, but this 20-0 means a lot to me”

Boxer and Chicago native Mike Lee joins Brian Noonan ahead of his September 15th fight where he defends his USBA-IBF Light Heavyweight Title against Aaron Quattrocchi at the Dome at the Ballpark in Rosemont. The champ talks about how watching “Rudy” and then attending Notre Dame helped him learn about himself and find a competitive edge, his physical and mental preparation heading into a bout, the importance of being able to overcome fear whether it’s in Rosemont or at Madison Square Garden, the hardest part about the days leading up to a fight, his thoughts on Mayweather/McGregor and more.