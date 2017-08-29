The Opening Bell 8/29/17: Essential Tech Gadgets To Close Out The Summer

Tech gadgets usually top the retail markets and Jennifer Jolly keeps her eyes peeled for the best ones for a small apartment, outdoor events, and where she finds all of these emerging tools. Steve and the founder of Techish.com also touched on the safest apps for new drivers (including her oldest daughter). Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes and Chief Executive Magazine) then joined Steve to talk about his latest article detailing the experience of CEO’s representing Chicago and Detroit, but more commonly referred to as the “Murder Capitals of the US”.