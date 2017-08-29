× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.29.17: Hurricane Harvey, Game of Thrones and truth, the homeless

John continues live coverage from the site most affected by Hurricane Harvey, Houston. He checks back in with Blair Johnson, who originates from Chicago, and Ryan Burrow of WGN Radio News. Then, Salvation Army Divisional Director of Emergency Disaster Services Major David Dalberg tells John how his organization is aiding in the relief, and how you can, too. Plus, John reads to you a quote from Game of Thrones about truth, and he gets your thoughts on the homeless who live under Chicago’s viaducts.