× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/29/17): Gov. Rauner’s political future, Kasso’s Wisconsin fairy tale, and more…

This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by political consultant at Next Generation Public Affairs and former head of the IL GOP, Pat Brady to talk about how Gov. Rauner signing the Illinois sanctuary state bill will impact the first term governor’s re-election campaign. Christine Fiedler joins the show to dive into what makes Carlin tick and Kasso tells a romantic tale about two love birds watching a prize fight in the backwoods of Wisconsin.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3387618/3387618_2017-08-16-124218.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

