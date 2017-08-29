× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.29.17: Maybe…probably not

“I respect the fact.. that I believe.. that he is starting to respect us. I respect that fact very much. I respect that fact. And maybe.. probably not.. but maybe.. something positive can come about. They won’t tell you that.” – President Trump.

It’s Tuesday and we checked in with Ryan Burrow in Houston. We also talked to former astronaut Scott Parazynski, also from Houston, as he painted a picture of what is happening down there. Jordan Goodman watches our money and Patti Vasquez cracks us up.