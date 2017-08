WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow is in Houston covering the unprecedented flooding caused by the storm that came ashore as Hurricane Harvey. Today he visited Lakewood Church, the megachurch of Pastor Joel Osteen that was formerly the sports arena known as The Summit, home of the Houston Rockets. After some controversy, Lakewood Church is now serving as a shelter and supply distribution center.

Click here for information on donating to the American Red Cross to help with hurricane relief.