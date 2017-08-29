× M.A.S.K.’s Founder Tamar Manasseh: Celebrating three years of no shootings on the block!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the founder of Mother’s Against Senseless Killings (M.A.S.K.), Tamar Manasseh. They talk about her busy summer, preventing any shootings on her block since 2016, interacting with gang members, here difficulties in dealing with city officials, and much more.

