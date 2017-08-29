× Live from Studio 435: Band Called Catch

Brian Noonan (in for Justin Kaufmann) visits with Tim Frank, Tim Koelling and Jess Lyons of Band Called Catch for some live music and conversation. They talk about reconvening for a new record after a five-year hiatus, the challenge of writing and arranging for what is typically an eight-member ensemble, the importance of a good shaker in a song, and more.

Band Called Catch is appearing at The Great American Lobster Fest at Navy Pier on Saturday, September 2nd.