× Journalist Wei-Huan Chen and actor Jason Babinsky in Houston: “We are in such a community mode right now”

Chris Jones and Mark Caro (in for Justin Kaufmann) talk with two correspondents in Houston, as the city is still reeling from flooding and lingering effects from Hurricane Harvey.

Wei-Huan Chen of the Houston Chronicle checks in and discusses the scene in terms of the level of damage around town and to the city’s vibrant arts and culture scene, the growing sense of community among those helping out, and just how far away “normal” might be.

We also hear from actor Jason Babinsky, who found himself in the middle of the relief effort after originally traveling to Houston to perform in a play. He gives an idea of whats going on at one of the George Brown Convention Center, explains some of the challenge in getting supplies and food distributed effectively, and more.